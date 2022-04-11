Submit Release
April 11 – April 15, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, April 11

10:15 a.m.  Meet with general counsel Location:    Virtual meeting

11 a.m.       Meet with Education Innovation Advisory Council Location:   Virtual meeting

1:15 p.m.    Attend North Capitol Building update Location:    Virtual meeting

2 p.m.         Meet with senior staff Location:    Virtual meeting

Tuesday, April 12

9:15 a.m.    Meet with Utah Sports Commission Location:    Virtual meeting

11 a.m.       Speak at One Act of Kindness event Location:    Gallivan Center MEDIA ACCESS

1:30 p.m.    Hold ceremonial bill signing for law enforcement and mental health bills Location:    Utah State Capitol Building, south steps MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3 p.m.         Interview with FOX 13 Location:    FOX 13 Studios, 5020 Amelia Earhart Dr. 

Wednesday, April 13

5 p.m.         Attend Foster Family Night Out Location: Classic Fun Skating

Thursday, April 14

10 a.m.       Meet with staff Location: Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m.  Meet with Department of Human Resources Management Location:    Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Go Utah Location:    Capitol Boardroom

2:15 p.m.    Hold ceremonial bill signing for education bills Location:    Hillcrest Junior High School, 178 E. 5300 South, Murray MEDIA AVAILABILITY

5 p.m.         Speak at Governor’s State of Sports Award Location:    Vivint Arena MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, April 15

11:15 a.m.   Hold Cox-Henderson Spring Service Project Location:    Endeavor Charter School, 2614 Decker Lake Lane, West Valley City MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, April 11

8:15 a.m.    Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m.       Meet with director of elections Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m.   Meet with Capital Preservation Board executive director Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m.    Tour the chapel at the Utah State Prison in Draper Location:    14425 Bitterbrush Ln S, Draper, UT 84020

3 p.m.         Meet with state treasurer Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, April 12

9 a.m          Meet with Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board Location:    Senate Building room 210

11:30 a.m.   Visit Utah Department of Cultural & Community Engagement retreat Location:    The Leonardo, 209 E. 500 South, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m.    Hold ceremonial bill signing for law enforcement and mental health bills Location:    Utah State Capitol Building, south steps MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:30 p.m.    Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m.         Meet with chief innovation officer Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m.    Meet with Go Utah Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, April 13

11 a.m.       Meet with general counsel Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, April 14

10 a.m.       Review best practices for the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act Location:    Virtual

11 a.m.       Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement executive director Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1 p.m.         Meet Ivory Experience students from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Location:    Utah State Capitol Building

2:15 p.m.    Hold ceremonial bill signing for education bills Location:    Hillcrest Junior High School, 178 E. 5300 South, Murray MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Friday, April 15

11:15 a.m.   Hold Cox-Henderson Spring Service Project Location: Endeavor Charter School, 2614 Decker Lake Lane, West Valley City MEDIA ACCESS

Download a copy of this calendar here.

