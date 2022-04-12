Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of P Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the 100 block of P Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:56 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members discovered a total of four victims had been struck by gunfire. A juvenile female, two adult males, and one juvenile male were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, a 15 year old juvenile male, of Temple Hills, MD was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The remaining suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.