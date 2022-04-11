Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,125 in the last 365 days.

Kids Creek pond stocked with steelhead

Personnel from Fish and Game's Pahsimeroi Hatchery released 110 steelhead in Kids Creek Pond Monday, April 11. 

Kids Creek Pond is a small fishing pond in downtown Salmon, also known for good trout fishing.  The pond will receive 550 catchable-size (10-12 inch) rainbow trout before May 1.

The trout limit is 6, all species combined.  Steelhead caught in ponds are considered in the trout bag limit.

For more information on nearby fishing spots geared toward families and the likelihood of catching fish, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/family-fishing-waters

You just read:

Kids Creek pond stocked with steelhead

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.