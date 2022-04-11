Submit Release
Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care

CANADA, April 11 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – New Brunswick will participate in the Council of the Federation’s Award for Innovation in Mental Health and Addictions Care.

Presented in each province and territory, this one-time award will recognize and support individuals and organizations that are excelling in this area.

“I am proud to honour those who are making valuable and innovative contributions to the well-being of New Brunswickers and having a positive impact in our communities,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Improving population health, access and intervention are key priorities when it comes to addictions and mental health services and support in our province.”

Building on the success of the Council of the Federation’s podcast series Promising Practices, which highlights New Brunswick’s Clinical Framework Model from the Acadian Peninsula, this award demonstrates the council’s continued commitment to encouraging further innovation in this area and to reducing the stigma of mental illness and addictions.

The award will provide recognition and support for non-governmental, community, private sector, academic, and Indigenous-led initiatives that are excelling in the field of mental health and addictions care. Nominations will be evaluated on innovation, anticipated or actual outcomes, and the support or contribution to the Inter-Departmental Addiction and Mental Health Action Plan 2021-2025.

The recipient will be announced this summer and will receive a certificate and a $5,000 prize to advance their initiative and foster further innovation.

Applications can be submitted by email to healthplansante@gnb.ca by June 1. More information on nominations is available online.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial premiers. It enables the premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

 

