Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2022 presents If the walls could talk
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ciera Frederick’s If the Walls Could Talk is a gripping novel that revolves around Zamya and her struggles maturing into adulthood, especially as a person of color. Ciera will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s featured authors for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for April 23 & 24 at the University of Southern California.
The novel opens with a literal bang as the police bust through the door and arrests Xavier, Zamya’s boyfriend, for the death of London and Drew Mitchell. Early on, the narrative establishes London’s relationship with Zamya, she is a close friend of Zamya in her college days. What could have led to this narrative development? What are the secrets the “walls” hold?
Ciera Frederick was born and raised in Merritt Island, FL and has been a passionate reader of urban literature for many years, which inspired her to begin writing and become a published author. In May 2016, she graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration Management. She worked her career in the medical field for the past 13 years, up until recently when she decided to chase her entrepreneurial dream and open her own braiding studio, NuCreations714 located in Cocoa, FL.
Interested readers may purchase their copy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
About BookmarcAlliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
