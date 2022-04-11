Beacon Media + Marketing Release Guide on How a Therapist Directory Listing Isn’t Enough to Market a Practice
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released a guide on how a therapist directory listing isn’t enough to market a practice. This guide provides helpful tools for understanding why a listing isn’t as effective and why a therapist should invest in a digital marketing strategy.
Although a therapist directory listing can be a good place to start, it has a limited reach to new potential clients. Following a marketing strategy allows a practice to reach a targeted audience effectively.
Since people use online searches to find their therapists, having an online presence is crucial for generating leads. It allows them to learn more about the therapist and how the practice could help them.
Therapists can use online tools, including:
• Organic social media posting
• Google My Business
• Google ads
• Facebook ads
• YouTube videos
• Blogging
• Effective website
Investing in a digital marketing strategy provides many benefits that therapists can use to gain new clients, including:
• Developing a brand that will stand out
• Expanding the reach to new clients
• Finding people in the area
• Guiding them in making an appointment
• Being a resource for people
It can be advised for therapists to partner with a digital marketing agency as managing the website, social media accounts, advertisements, and being there for the current clients can be difficult. Some find this an overwhelming task that involves many moving parts.
Partnering with an agency allows:
• Therapists to focus on their practice
• The agency to create a cohesive marketing strategy
Effective marketing takes time. It’s already difficult running a practice, so therapists can benefit from partnering with a digital marketing agency. A therapist doesn’t need to worry about gaining new clients through marketing, as it will be taken care of.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video, and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
