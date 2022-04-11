‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ SUPPORTING WALK & PLAY L.A. FUNDRAISER FOR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES
We are incredibly excited to put our time, our capital, and our name behind this amazing event on behalf of such a worthwhile cause”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced that it is thrilled to be putting its full support behind the sixth annual Walk and Play L.A. in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Walk and Play L.A. is a family-friendly community event that celebrates and promotes the well-being of children in Los Angeles while raising critical funds in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and its mission to create hope and build healthier futures. The 2022 edition of Walk and Play L.A. is slated for June 25, 2022 at LA Memorial Coliseum. Since 2017, the event has raised over $1.8 Million. YHSGR CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, believes the brokerage’s continued commitment to philanthropy is one of the components of his firm’s ongoing success.
“We are incredibly excited to put our time, our capital, and our name behind this amazing event on behalf of such a worthwhile cause,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, our mission is to be the most charitable real estate brokerage in North America. We do this by giving a portion of our income from home sales to worthy causes positively impacting the lives of our community and the world as a whole — and Walk and Play L.A. certainly fits that criteria.”
More kids receive care from CHLA than any other hospital in the area — and CHLA regularly comes to the rescue of children who other hospitals do not provide care for. Walk and Play L.A. supports the only hospital dedicated solely to the health of children in Los Angeles.
YHSGR encourages the public to join its fundraising efforts for CHLA by:
• Joining the YHSGR team at Walk and Play L.A. and creating your own fundraising page.
• Donating to a team member here to help the YHSGR team reach its fundraising goal.
The entire YHSGR team is hopeful that its clients and the overall community will join the team at the walk and help support the fundraising efforts with a donation to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Charitable gifts will make a difference in the lives of many young patients and their families. Any amount, big or small, will be greatly appreciated and will help create hope and build healthier futures for the families of Southern California and beyond.
At YHSGR, the firm holds a deep belief that when a harmonious group of two or more people come together for a specific purpose, or around a specific topic, they bring forth the power of creativity and support that one can’t find when going it alone. The goal is to put that spirit of teamwork and togetherness to use in support of Walk and Play L.A. in 2022 and the many children it can help who are ill or in less fortunate situations.
For more information on Walk and Play L.A. and how to support the cause visit the YHSGR team page.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America.
About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles: Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the top-ranked pediatric hospital in California and among the top five in the nation, according to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report. With expertise in more than 350 pediatric specialty programs and services, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles offers the full continuum of medical services to patients, pioneers new and minimally invasive treatments and engages in laboratory research to develop care protocols that help children heal faster. As a premier teaching hospital that has been affiliated with the Keck School of Medicine of USC since 1932, CHLA has consistently been at the forefront in the field of pediatric health care—many of the treatments provided to children across the nation and around the world were developed right here. For more information about Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, please visit us at CHLA.org.
