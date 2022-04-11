Lane Restriction Tomorrow on NB I-81 Ramp to SB I-83 Near Harrisburg in Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA –Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be a lane restriction tomorrow, Tuesday, April 12, on the northbound Interstate 81 ramp to southbound Interstate 83 near Harrisburg.
Weather permitting, the right lane of the ramp will be closed tomorrow from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM so a contractor can perform concrete patching on the shoulder.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
