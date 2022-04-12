Peregrine Adds Mineral Rights in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Colorado.
The PDP-focused firm finished out a record first quarter with royalty acquisitions in 5 states across 400,000 acres.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners continues its run of acquisitions in the producing oil and gas mineral space, this time adding interests in Bradford County, PA, Monongalia County, WV and Weld County, CO.
“We will continue to look for, and invest in, areas with proven assets under solid operators,” commented Josh Prier, Peregrine’s Managing Director. Mr. Prier added “We appreciate the opportunity to provide options and solutions for royalty owners who are interested in taking some chips off the table at historically high commodity prices.”
Peregrine has been particularly active in major basins including the Marcellus Shale for the past decade as they remain bullish on production from those regions. The company focuses exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and works directly with mineral owners as well as industry professionals in the area to source properties.
“Obviously right now is an interesting time with both oil and natural gas prices close to levels not seen in almost a decade,” said Peregrine’s co-founder Wolf Hanschen. “Sellers saw what their checks looked like two years ago when the pandemic drove prices close to zero and I think are assessing what it looks like to remove some of that future uncertainty and volatility from their portfolios.”
The acquisition of producing mineral rights is certainly not a new concept, with many firms similar to Peregrine targeting interests across the U.S. When asked about Peregrine’s point of difference, Mr. Hanschen commented, “Peregrine is 100% internally funded which means a lot less red tape and bureaucracy compared to some other groups. If sellers want a quick and painless evaluation and closing, our 18-year experience working exclusively alongside oil and gas royalty owners lends itself to just that.”
Peregrine Energy Partners is a private purchaser of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 18 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with dozens of operators as well as hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.
To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners contact C.J. Tibbs at (214)-329-1452 CJ@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 josh@peregrinelp.com.
