Tushar Kumar (Film Director) Height, Age, Family, Biography & More

Tushar Kumar Award-Winning Videographer, Film Editor & Film Director Tushar Kumar Films

Tushar Kumar is an International Award-Winning Film Director, Videographer and Film Editor. Tushar Kumar is the founder and CEO of Tushar Kumar Films.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT

Tushar Kumar is a Canada-based professional videographer. Mr. Tushar Kumar not only has he excelled as a videographer, but he also achieved great success as a director, editor, actor and photographer. At 25 years of age, Mr. Tushar Vashisht, professionally known as Mr. Tushar Kumar, is the founder and current CEO of Tushar Kumar Films. As a well-known editor and photographer, Mr. Kumar has made a positive lasting impact in the industry. August 2018, was the start of Tushar Kumar’s directorial career. Since then he has delivered many hit videos in music, dance, behind-the-scenes, and promotions.

PERSONAL DETAILS

Tushar Kumar was born on May 3rd, 1996 in India. He moved to Canada in 2007, when he was eleven years old. He has been a Canadian resident and a citizen for the last fifteen years. Since 2018, he is well-known as a professional videographer, director, editor, videographer, and photographer. He has been nominated and achieved many awards including Faces Magazine’s Ottawa’s Best Videographer (2021), Best Film Editor (2021), and Best Film Director (2022). Tushar Kumar Films has received millions of views across his social media (www.Youtube.com/TusharKumarFilms, www.Facebook.com/TusharKumarFilms, and www.Instagram.com/TusharKumarFilms). For information and inquiries contact info@tusharkumarfilms.com.

EARLY LIFE & CAREER

Mr. Kumar acquired his skills as a Computer Systems Technician from Algonquin College in Ottawa, which transferred into his new-found brand “Tushar Kumar Films”. He is an active member of the Canadian Armed Forces since 2018. To date, Tushar Kumar had the privilege of working and collaborating with many accomplished and upcoming artists such as Jassa Dhillon, Garry Badwal, Karan Aujla, Angrej Ali, Anisha Gulati, Abhishek Dhir, Yuvraj Singh, etc. Mr. Kumar has appeared in a number of music videos, including Dhadak, Relation, and Jatt De Brober. His behind-the-scenes video called "Sheikh" by Karan Aujla was a big hit and received over a million views on YouTube. He also played an assistant director’s role in the video called "Jatt De Brober". His catalogue includes directing many promotional, cover dance, and music videos. His creative knowledge in cinematography has made him a highly sought-after videographer with audiences across the world.

In the years 2021 and 2022, Mr. Tushar Kumar won the Best Videographer, Best Film Editor, and Best Film Director awards in Ottawa. One of Mr. Kumar’s professional highlights came in early 2020 when he edited (at the request of Rupan Bal) the behind-the-scenes video called “Sheikh” by Karan Aujla.

Mr. Tushar recently received Best Film Director by Faces Magazine, 2022 Ottawa Awards. With his determination and excellent work ethic, Tushar Kumar has a bright future ahead of him. For more information about Mr. Kumar and Tushar Kumar Films, kindly visit his website at: http://www.tusharkumarfilms.com.

Dhadak (Official Music Video) | Dishant | Tushar Kumar Films | Latest Punjabi Songs 2022