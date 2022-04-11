Red Flag Warning Signs of Mid-urethral Sling Neurological Injuries

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

If there are symptoms of neurological injury following a mid-urethral sling, timely diagnosis, rational physician intervention & timely follow up is necessary.

ACOG, AUGS, and AUA have done little to educate its members on the neurological complications that vaginal mesh and mid-urethral slings cause.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “To date the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist (ACOG), the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS), and American Urological Association (AUA) have not published a list of Red Flag Warning Signs of the neurological complications known to be caused by retropubic and transobturator slings,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national neurological injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner continues, “The vaginal mesh debacle is ongoing because physicians continue to implant mid-urethral slings despite not possessing the skills, knowledge, experience, and training to identify and manage the foreseeable serious neurological complications that occur. This contrasts with orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and interventional cardiologist who are trained in both the implantation of medical devices and the management of the complications as they occur.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “If there are Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury following a mid-urethral sling, timely diagnosis is required, and rational physician intervention and timely follow up is necessary as outlined by the 2020 Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “ACOG, AUGS, and AUA have done little to educate its members on the neurological complications that vaginal mesh and mid-urethral slings cause. Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury continue to be ignored by unknowing implanting physicians leading to permanent injury, as manufacturers continue to push these devices into the marketplace without proper warnings to physicians and patients.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Our case evaluations look closely at the conduct of implanting physicians, and we believe there is a basis for a malpractice claim for merely selecting a polypropylene mid-urethral sling given what is known about the injuries and the defective qualities of the devices. Combination product liability lawsuits with a medical malpractice claim against the implanting physicians will become the norm.”

Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury to the pudendal and obturator nerve from the transobturator slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder with filling

9) Pain with sitting

Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD represent women across the country with neurological pain syndromes caused by mid-urethral slings and vaginal mesh. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia visit: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Read our FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain and, for articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. Click here for information regarding sling related complications.

References:

Abbrevo IFU: https://hostedvl106.quosavl.com/qb/

Consent Order: https://www.clydeco.com/clyde/media/fileslibrary/Consent_Judgment_-_Ethicon.pdf

2020 AUGS-IUGA Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist (See extrapelvic pain): https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf