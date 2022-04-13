Submit Release
Ballet Stars Dance for Ukraine in New Streaming Event Presented by Marquee TV - April 14-24

Ballet dancers Alina Cojocaru and Ivan Putrov in front of Ukrainian flag.

Alina Cojocaru and Ivan Putrov, friends and former Royal Ballet stars, have organized the international ballet community to support Ukraine.

Portrait of dancers in an embracae

Dancers Ivan Putrov and Alina Cojocaru first met as children at their dance school in Kyiv. They later danced together with the Royal Ballet. Photo by Katie Wilson.

Marquee TV logo

Organized by Ukrainian dancer, performed by international stars, all proceeds support humanitarian aid for Ukraine

In response to events of such horror as we have witnessed in Ukraine, words can be inadequate. The dance you see in this film transcends the power of language.”
— Ballet artist & Ukrainian Ivan Putrov
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquee TV, the global platform for dance, theater, opera and classical music on demand, presents Dance for Ukraine, a special charity gala directed by former Royal Ballet stars Ivan Putrov (Ukraine) and Alina Cojocaru (Romania). First performed live at the London Coliseum, the film will be available to for viewing beginning Thursday, April 14 to through Sunday, April 24 at www.marquee.tv/danceforukraine.

Dance for Ukraine is available to watch as a pay-per-view on Marquee TV for $14.99. Raising funds for people in need in Ukraine, all proceeds from the stream will go to Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. One-off donations can also be made via the streaming link.

Conceived by Alina Cojocaru and Ivan Putrov, produced by Ivan Putrov with the dance charity Inspiration in Motion and filmed and edited by BalletBoyz, the film features artists from The Royal Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet, English National Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet and Company Wayne McGregor, including: Marianela Nuñez (Argentina), Alison McWhinney (Australia), Junor Souza and Mayara Magri (Brazil), Rebecca Bassett-Graham (Canada), Javier Torres (Cuba), Mathieu Ganio (France), Francesco Gabriele Frola and Salvatore de Simone (Italy), Luca Acri (Japan/Italy), Fumi Kaneko & Miki Mizutani (Japan), Alina Cojocaru (Romania), Natalia Osipova (Russia), Aitor Arrieta & Fernando Carratalá Coloma (Spain), William Bracewell & Reece Clarke (UK), Katja Khaniukova & Marianna Tsembenhoi (Ukraine), Emma Hawes and Mathias Dingman (USA).

“Organising Dance for Ukraine was the most challenging and moving experience. I still am overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the dancers, musicians, backstage colleagues and so many more. Just getting the gala on stage at such short notice was an astonishing achievement but the end result was an array of performances of outstanding artistry. In response to events of such horror as we have witnessed in Ukraine, words can be inadequate. The dance you see in this film transcends the power of language,” stated Ivan Putrov.

Cojocaru and Putrov trained together in Kyiv as young students before studying at London’s Royal Ballet School and entering The Royal Ballet, becoming two of the youngest principal dancers in the Company’s history. With their dance journey originating in Kyiv, both artists wanted to show their love, admiration and support for friends and family by reaching out to their colleagues to dance to show support and raise funds for the victims of this terrifying conflict.

All participating dancers donated their services for the appeal, with the English National Opera waiving its rental fee for the use of the London Coliseum for the live performance. The ENO Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Ingram, the ENO Chorus and friends also volunteered to support the evening musically.

“I will never forget the wave of goodwill and generous support from the artists and everyone else involved in bringing Dance for Ukraine to the stage,” commented Alina Cojocaru. “In 17 days, we went from an idea to a performance. We are so happy to be able to share this with you to offer hope, light and joy in these devastating times. Our thanks to the BalletBoyz for capturing it and Marquee TV for bringing it to you.”

Simon Walker, founder and CEO of Marquee TV remarked: “We are incredibly honored to extend the fundraising efforts of Ivan, Alina and everyone involved in this remarkable gala. While more than 2,000 people were able to enjoy this stunning performance at the Coliseum, this second showing on Marquee TV gives many more arts lovers around the world the chance to see some of the finest dancers in the world, while also supporting Ukraine.”

Dance for Ukraine will be available to view for $14.99 on Marquee TV April 14-24, 2022. www.marquee.tv/danceforukraine

Trailer: Dance for Ukraine on Marquee TV, Streaming April 14-24, 2022

