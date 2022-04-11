Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,047 in the last 365 days.

Educators Re-Elect Carroll County Teacher to Serve on the Maryland State Board of Education

Educators Re-Elect Carroll County Teacher to Serve on the Maryland State Board of Education

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486  lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Educators Re-Elect Carroll County Teacher to Serve on the Maryland State Board of Education

BALTIMORE, MD (April 11, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced today that Rachel McCusker, an elementary school music teacher from Carroll County Public Schools, has been re-elected by her peers to fill the teacher member position on the State Board of Education (SBOE). 

More than 9,600 votes were cast by teachers who hold an active Maryland teaching certification during the election hosted between March 7 and March 13. 

“I am excited to continue my service as the teacher voice on the Maryland State Board of Education and grateful to the teachers across the state who entrust me with this duty,” said Maryland State Board Member Rachel McCusker. “I look forward to a continued partnership with stakeholders across the state as we build a strong strategic plan to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and transform education for students across Maryland. It is truly an honor to bring the educator perspective to this important work.”

Ms. McCusker’s name has been forwarded to the Governor for the next steps in the appointment process. The election was required by state legislation passed in Spring 2018 (Senate Bill 529/House Bill 87) which increased the SBOE membership from 12 to 14 members to include a teacher and a parent.

Named the 2015-2016 Carroll County Teacher of the Year, Rachel McCusker is employed at Linton Springs Elementary School in Sykesville, Maryland and has been teaching music in the Carroll County Public Schools since 1994. Ms. McCusker has served on numerous county and state level committees, and engaged in education advocacy on the local, state, and national levels. She earned her B.S. in Music Education from Towson University and her M.S. in School Administration from McDaniel College.

To learn more about Rachel McCusker and other members of the State Board of Education visit https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/members.aspx.

###

4.11.22 State Board Teacher Member Elected Press Release

 

You just read:

Educators Re-Elect Carroll County Teacher to Serve on the Maryland State Board of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.