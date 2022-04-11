Educators Re-Elect Carroll County Teacher to Serve on the Maryland State Board of Education

April 11, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Educators Re-Elect Carroll County Teacher to Serve on the Maryland State Board of Education

BALTIMORE, MD (April 11, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced today that Rachel McCusker, an elementary school music teacher from Carroll County Public Schools, has been re-elected by her peers to fill the teacher member position on the State Board of Education (SBOE).

More than 9,600 votes were cast by teachers who hold an active Maryland teaching certification during the election hosted between March 7 and March 13.

“I am excited to continue my service as the teacher voice on the Maryland State Board of Education and grateful to the teachers across the state who entrust me with this duty,” said Maryland State Board Member Rachel McCusker. “I look forward to a continued partnership with stakeholders across the state as we build a strong strategic plan to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and transform education for students across Maryland. It is truly an honor to bring the educator perspective to this important work.”

Ms. McCusker’s name has been forwarded to the Governor for the next steps in the appointment process. The election was required by state legislation passed in Spring 2018 (Senate Bill 529/House Bill 87) which increased the SBOE membership from 12 to 14 members to include a teacher and a parent.

Named the 2015-2016 Carroll County Teacher of the Year, Rachel McCusker is employed at Linton Springs Elementary School in Sykesville, Maryland and has been teaching music in the Carroll County Public Schools since 1994. Ms. McCusker has served on numerous county and state level committees, and engaged in education advocacy on the local, state, and national levels. She earned her B.S. in Music Education from Towson University and her M.S. in School Administration from McDaniel College.

To learn more about Rachel McCusker and other members of the State Board of Education visit https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/members.aspx.

###

4.11.22 State Board Teacher Member Elected Press Release