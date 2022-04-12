Mom’s Face on the Bottle this Mother’s Day, Mirai Clinical Launches Personalized Gift Option

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirai Clinical, a leading innovator of personal care products, has launched a special gift option for Mother’s Day: Personalized Gift Unscented Purifying & Deodorizing Body Lotion with Japanese Persimmon. Celebrate the amazing people in our lives with this new and unique customized gifting option while also giving them a new treat for their skincare routine.

Benefits of Mirai Clinical’s Purifying Lotion:

1) Lightweight, unscented lotion naturally heals dry skin.

2) Japanese Persimmon eliminates all kinds of body odors including Nonenal, the cause of body odor associated with aging.

3) Free of any harmful ingredients such as sulfates, synthetic dyes and preservatives.

Personalized gifts are one of the best ways to express love and gratitude towards the special people in our lives. These types of gifts resonate with people’s emotions and show how much they mean to us. They help in spreading love and can make a huge difference in someone’s day. Mirai Clinical wanted to help people brighten someone’s day so they created a customized gift option for their unscented lotion that minimizes and prevents signs of drying skin because applying lotion is one of the few inexpensive ways people can pamper themselves. Their natural, botanical powered lotion hydrates and soothes even the most sensitive, irritated skin without using a greasy formula. The key ingredient, Japanese Persimmon Extract, helps fight odors off too, including Nonenal odor often associated with aging.

“We’re excited to launch this personalized gift option after seeing the love of our Personalized Gift Option for our Fabric Spray last year. Everyone wants to make mom feel special and with this, you can really show her how much you’re thinking of her”, stated Koko Hayashi, Founder and CEO of Mirai Clinical. Personalized body lotion is a thoughtful present that shows we care. It's a great way to surprise and spoil the special people in our lives.

The brand recently launched a new version of their popular Tote Bag to coincide with this special gifting option. “The launch of our new tote bag, with a beautiful kimono-inspired pattern design, will really make mom say ‘Wow!’”, said Koko Hayashi.

About Mirai Clinical:

Mirai Clinical introduces Purifying & Deodorizing secrets from Japan that will help you feel fresh & confident at any age.

A proud innovator of body, hair and home care products that fuse traditional Japanese ingredients with advanced science to provide a range of personal care products in the United States. For centuries, Japanese Persimmon extract has been used in Japan for its purifying and deodorizing benefits. Mirai Clinical’s mission is to develop naturally safe and exceptionally effective products that utilize this extract.

For more information, visit miraiclinical.com.