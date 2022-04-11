Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Wheless As Presiding Judge Of The First Administrative Judicial Region

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ray Wheless as Presiding Judge of the First Administrative Judicial Region for a term set to expire four years from the date of qualification.

Ray Wheless of McKinney is the former Judge of the 366th District Court and has served as the Presiding Judge of the First Administrative Judicial Region since March 2018. He is the former Chair of the Specialty Courts Advisory Council and the past President of the Texas Association of Specialty Courts. He is certified in Criminal Law, Civil Trial Law, and Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Wheless received a Bachelor of Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino, and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

