Governor Abbott Reaffirms Support For Law Enforcement At Texas Border Sheriffs Coalition Spring Meeting In El Paso

TEXAS, April 11 - April 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today discussed the state's ongoing border security efforts and how Texas is working with local law enforcement to mitigate the Biden administration's ongoing border crisis at the Texas Border Sheriffs Coalition Spring Meeting in El Paso. During remarks, the Governor thanked law enforcement for their steadfast partnership in mitigating the influx of dangerous criminals, lethal drugs, and illegal contraband into communities across Texas as a result of the federal government's refusal to secure the border. The Governor also reaffirmed the State of Texas' support for all law enforcement across the state.

"Texans demand and deserve an aggressive, comprehensive strategy to secure our border—not President Biden's lackluster leadership," said Governor Abbott. "As the federal government continues to roll back commonsense policies that once kept our communities safe, our local law enforcement has stepped up to protect Texans from dangerous criminals, deadly drugs, and illegal contraband flooding into the Lone Star State. Texas will always be a law-and-order state, and I thank our law enforcement officers who have answered the call to protect and serve their fellow Texans in the federal government's absence in securing our border."

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction. Those actions include:

Signing laws that provide $3 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts

Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers

Arresting and jailing illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas

Allocated resources that include recently acquired 1,700 steel panels to building the border wall in Texas

Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas

Signing 15 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas

Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl

Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis

Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants

Taking legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico in Texas

Taking aggressive action to secure the border as President Biden ends Title 42 expulsions, including enhancing vehicle inspections, busing unlawful migrants to Washington, D.C., and creating boat blockades along the Rio Grande River

Read more on additional actions taken by the Governor to secure the border through Operation Lone Star.