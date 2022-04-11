Submit Release
PennDOT Launches Webpage for Winslow Hill Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has launched a webpage for the Winslow Hill Road project in Elk County and is encouraging the public to check the site for regular updates.  

Work on the project is expected to start on Monday, April 18. The project includes roadway widening and reconstruction over a 5.4 mile section of Winslow Hill Road (T-520) in Benezette Township. The work zone stretches from the bottom of Winslow Hill to the top of the hill past the PA State Game Lands Elk Viewing Center near Dewey Road.

Other work includes improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements and emergency vehicle accommodation, replacement of an existing metal pipe culvert, as well as drainage and guide rail updates.

Later this spring/summer, a 3-day detour will be implemented utilizing SR 555 and Winslow Hill Rd. The only work to be done under the detour is the installation of an elliptical culvert pipe. Once the pipe is installed, all other operations will be performed with a daylight, single-lane traffic pattern controlled by flaggers.

Once complete in mid-August, PennDOT expects that the project will enhance safety for local residents as well as visitors. This $2.8 million project was made possible by state Multimodal Transportation funds. The contractor for this job is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College.

 Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.                                                                                                                

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.                                                                                                

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #

