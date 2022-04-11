PennDOT Launches Webpage for Winslow Hill Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has launched a webpage for the Winslow Hill Road project in Elk County and is encouraging the public to check the site for regular updates.

Work on the project is expected to start on Monday, April 18. The project includes roadway widening and reconstruction over a 5.4 mile section of Winslow Hill Road (T-520) in Benezette Township. The work zone stretches from the bottom of Winslow Hill to the top of the hill past the PA State Game Lands Elk Viewing Center near Dewey Road.

Other work includes improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements and emergency vehicle accommodation, replacement of an existing metal pipe culvert, as well as drainage and guide rail updates.

Later this spring/summer, a 3-day detour will be implemented utilizing SR 555 and Winslow Hill Rd. The only work to be done under the detour is the installation of an elliptical culvert pipe. Once the pipe is installed, all other operations will be performed with a daylight, single-lane traffic pattern controlled by flaggers.

Once complete in mid-August, PennDOT expects that the project will enhance safety for local residents as well as visitors. This $2.8 million project was made possible by state Multimodal Transportation funds. The contractor for this job is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

