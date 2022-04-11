Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1100 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene but was later apprehended.

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, 39 year-old Aaron Harvest, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.