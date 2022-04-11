Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 700 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:43 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. An employee confronted the suspect, when they took items and attempted to leave without paying for them. The suspect brandished a knife and threatened the employee. The victim did not sustain any injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, 37 year-old Mykhailo Ivanov, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

