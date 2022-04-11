Microbe Formulas Co-Founder Helps to Unravel the “Mystery” of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) for IBS Awareness Month

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe’s Mastermind Dr. Todd Watts Educates on Causes of IBS and Natural Solutions

It’s simple to tell when your gut isn’t working well — figuring out why can be trickier.” — Dr. Todd Watts, CEO and Co-founder of Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) has been promoting April as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month since 1997. Idaho health company Microbe Formulas is adding their voice to the cause through education. Microbe co-founder Dr. Todd Watts seeks to share his thoughts on this critical topic in the article, “IBS, Colitis, SIBO, and Crohn’s Disease: What’s the Difference?”

In the article, Dr. Todd points out that distinguishing the type of digestive disorders you are dealing with is important. He starts off, “It’s simple to tell when your gut isn’t working well — figuring out why can be trickier.”

He continues, “IBS refers to chronic digestive issues that don’t have a clearly identifiable cause. It’s estimated to affect up to 15% of Americans.”

The article explains that IBS is hard to remedy because experts are not sure what exactly causes it. Some possible factors include gender, imbalanced gut neurotransmitters, microbiome imbalance, previous gut infections, small intestinal bacteria or fungal overgrowth (SIBO/SIFO), and stress or trauma.

Dr. Todd adds, “Among this list, an often overlooked factor in IBS is parasitic infections… Addressing parasites and other potential culprits may help you conquer the condition.”

The article outlines the following suggestions for promoting natural healing for GI conditions such as IBS:

1. Support drainage and detox

2. Treat parasites and other chronic infections

3. Move your body

4. Change your diet

Dr. Todd concludes, “Resolving gut disorders starts with getting to the root of the problem… Generally, fixing your gut issues requires clearing toxins and treating chronic infections… No matter which bowel condition you might have — such as IBS or ulcerative colitis — there is hope.”

Learn more about IBS and how to promote awareness by visiting the IBS Awareness Month website.

Education is an essential part of Microbe’s mission. Read the full article and access more educational content regarding natural health in the Microbe Learning Center (https://microbeformulas.com/blogs/microbe-formulas/). New articles are published weekly.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

