Wyoming Outdoor Expo teaches outdoor skills

Cheyenne - There is only one event in Wyoming where you can learn how to catch a fish, shoot a shotgun, canoe and identify birds all in one weekend. The Wyoming Outdoor Expo in Casper has these activities and more May 5-7 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Wyoming Outdoor Expo is Wyoming’s largest, free outdoor learning event with activities for adults and kids. It’s open to the public each day from 9 a.m - 3 p.m. and offers more than 70 booths featuring hands-on activities and information to learn outdoor skills and explore outside. Participants can visit booths to learn skills like fly casting, use binoculars, navigate using a compass and find a good place to hunt, fish or camp in Wyoming.

“If you’re making plans for a summer outside, the Wyoming Outdoor Expo is step one for outdoor fun,” said Kathryn Boswell, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter and angler participation coordinator. “Whether you’re interested in fishing and hunting techniques or wildlife watching strategies, people new to the outdoors can talk to experts to learn how to get started in almost any outdoor hobby at Expo.”

This year’s Expo will offer special workshops for more in-depth learning. Examples of classes include learning about hunting, dog training, outdoor photography and how to hunt with a compound bow. More details and a schedule of events will be posted at wyomingexpo.com.

Space remains on Friday, May 6, for school groups to sign up and attend Expo with a customized, rotational schedule. Interested teachers must register their student groups/classes by April 8. Grants for transportation costs are available.

“Bring your whole family to Expo,” said Ashley Leonard, Game and Fish conservation education supervisor. “It’s a meaningful, skills-based learning experience that a kid will remember. It can spark an interest in the outdoors — even in those kids who may think they do not have an interest in nature.”

Expo is an event in partnership between Game and Fish, the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources — through the Office of Outdoor Recreation, Visit Casper and the Ford Wyoming Center.

