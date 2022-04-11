The Foxworth Theory presents Grammy winning trumpeter Nabate Isles (4/12 & 4/14, 9 pm ET)

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on its own network found on www.thefoxworththeory.com

This week’s guest (Tuesday, 4/12 and Thursday, 4/14 at 9 pm ET) is Nabaté Isles, a Grammy-winning trumpeter, composer and producer. Nabaté, whose work with bandleader Christian McBride earned him two Grammy Awards, released a Top 30 Jazz album, “Eclectic Excursions”, and played beside music leaders such as Jill Scott, Jeffrey Osborne, Robert Glasper, and Fantasia. He co-released a record dedicated to the late, great thespian and humanitarian, Chadwick Boseman called, "Super Hero: Ode to Chadwick Boseman" featuring Beth Griffith-Manley. When he’s not recording and playing, Nabate hosts the TV interview series, “So Much To Talk About”, on NYC’s Manhattan Cable System.

