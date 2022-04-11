The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Crystal Cove: A Novel by Sally Suen

In Loses, Grief, and Love: A Woman’s Journey in Knowing how to Endure Loses and Find Love

The bravest thing you will ever do is love again.” — Madalyn Beck

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Cove: A Novel by Sally Suen is a sheet-gripping passionate love story penned by must-watch-out author Sally Suen that leaves readers with a memorable impression that across vast oceans and enduring over time, love will always find a way. This gripping impression lingers even after reading this masterpiece — a sense of nostalgia that will keep readers coming back to the back, turning every page from the start to relive the emotions evoked solely from reading the book. A must-have book for readers looking for a good old school romance and a hint of eye-prickling drama. Growing up with loneliness in British Hong Kong with her father drifting away, Lili has tasted the powerful love that gives her a purpose amidst her solitary life. Upon returning to her birthplace where she lost her mother to an earthquake and her beloved grandmother to illness. Lili falls in love with Sean Shaw at first sight. Yet, another earthquake separates her from Shean. Lili has to learn to endure losses in her life until she finds the courage to love again.

Outstanding debt author Sally Suen’s poetic writing style and detailed character illustration bring readers to travel from rural and primitive China in the 70s, to the most flourishing period of colonial Hong Kong in the 80s and early 90s, straight to the Western world of Los Angeles. A fun and sentimental road trip to look forward to.

“...This insightful story reminds us that with everyday life, every country, and every culture, there are always good and bad times. As we immerse ourselves in heartfelt nostalgia, Crystal Cove offers hope that our struggles will be over and we shall look forward to the good times to come again.”

— Sally Suen, author of Crystal Cove: A Novel by Sally Suen.

Sally Suen was born in the beautiful Nine Gorge World Heritage in Sichuan, China. Sally was born in poor and primitive China before the reform when many still had no shoes to wear, people lived in houses built with thatched roots, muddy roads, and hills and mountains covered with trees. However, Sally grew up in a completely different world that was flourishing, a world we called Hong Kong, the last colony of the United Kingdom.

Despite her accomplishments now, Sally grew up in a bitter stepfamily without her mother, and her father never there. She often hid in an imaginary world with fairy tales and love stories as a means of escape. As a lonely and silly girl struggling to find herself, she always believed in finding love under the beautiful oak tree, or by the beach, or in the flower market, or riding on a train. So, she wrote Crystal Cove hoping to reach out to those who are still looking for themselves and tell them, love is so hopeful no matter how lost you feel. If you desire, you’ll always find a path that leads to your dream. Aside from writing, Sally also uses her professional license to help people achieve their goals of wellness. She is currently residing on the East Coast with her family.

Crystal Cove: A Novel by Sally Suen

Written by: Sally Suen

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon and other online book resellers.