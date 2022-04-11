The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) Acknowledges the Levante Foundation
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Levante Foundation.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is grateful to the support and generosity of spirit demonstrated by the Levante Foundation. Thanks to this donation, the LHF will continue to produce education materials and exhibitions that speak to the rich histories and lives of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, as well as the abuses and impacts Indigenous Peoples and communities have faced as a result of the Residential and Day School Systems.
The Levante Foundation partners with organizations that enhances the quality of life of seniors and other healthcare projects, this foundation is based out of Toronto, Ontario. Their donation speaks to the Levante Foundations efforts to give back and make a difference in communities, and to do work that supports Reconciliation across Canada.
“Levante Foundation is pleased to partner with Legacy of Hope and supports the work they do promoting reconciliation in Canada,” said Kim Peterson, Director, Levante Foundation.
“We are so grateful for the support from the Levante Foundation. It is through partnering with organizations such as the Levante Foundation that we see Reconciliation in action. With their help we will be able to reach thousands and be able to offer possible action on how to be an ally, said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustice in order to contribute to the equity, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has 30 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, and Podcasts all aimed at educating Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
