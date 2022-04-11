Temporary closure of Iowa 83 between Iowa 173 and U.S. 6 in Atlantic begins Monday, April 18

CRESTON, Iowa – April 11, 2022 – Repairs to the Iowa 83 bridge over the East Nishnabotna River 1.1 miles west of the junction with U.S. 6 in Atlantic requires closing Iowa 83 between Iowa 173 and U.S. 6 from 8 a.m. Monday, April 18 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston construction office.

During this project, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Glacier Road, Echo Road, 620th Street/Olive Street, U.S. 6, and Iowa 83. Permitted oversize loads are prohibited. A 12-foot lane-width limit will be in effect.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Brian Smith at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us