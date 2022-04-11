Connected Health Device Market: Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Connected healthcare is socio-technical remote health management & care delivery model that is rapidly gaining traction across the globe.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Connected Health Device Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

Connected Health Device is socio-technical remote health management & care delivery model that is rapidly gaining traction across the globe. Also touted as technology-enabled care (TEC), Connected Health Device aims to optimize healthcare resources and offer enhanced and more flexible opportunities for patients to self-manage their care in a better, more personalized way. Today, Connected Health Device is a significant transformational force for the global healthcare space. Enhanced connectivity is increasingly enabling hospitals and healthcare professionals to leverage new technologies, drive patient satisfaction, and improve clinical outcomes.

Connected Health Device extensively involves using readily available consumer technologies for providing patient care even outside of a clinical setting. Connected Health Device services mostly deal with chronic and infectious diseases, help doctors make better patient care-centric decisions, and reduce disease diagnosis, treatment, and prescription errors.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Connected Health Device market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The global Connected Health Device market is projected to expand significantly over the forecast duration. The fundamental parameters propelling the market growth are the burgeoning use of smartphones and wearable devices, growing patient engagement with healthcare providers, increasing development of cost-effective, personalized healthcare solutions, increasing Internet penetration in developed and developing countries, and the rising government expenditure on healthcare R&D.

Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, constantly evolving point-of-care Connected Health Device models for real-time patient monitoring and data-sharing, and the surging adoption of AI-based healthcare devices among patients are among the other key drivers for market growth in the forthcoming years.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Microsoft, Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agamatrix, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., AirStrip Technologies, AliveCor Inc., Qualcomm, Medtronics, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, Persistent Systems, Sanofi, and Vivify Health, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

m-Health Devices

m-Health Services

e-Prescription

By Function:

Clinical Monitoring

Home Monitoring

Telemedicine

Assisted Living

By Application:

Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis & Treatment

Healthcare Management

Wellness & Prevention

Education & Awareness

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Connected Health Device market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Connected Health Device market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Reports Highlights:

The report endows the reader with in-depth scrutiny of the global Connected Health Device market, with a special focus on market dynamics and segmentation.

The geographical segments of the market have been closely examined in the report.

The report further elaborates on the market’s competitive scope, highlighting the top market contenders, their product portfolios, and business growth strategies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Connected Health Device market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Connected Health Device market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Connected Health Device market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

