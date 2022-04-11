Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Forecasts

Emergen Research Logo

The growing demand for high data transfer capabilities and high bandwidth are boosting the demand for the silicon photonics devices market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The global Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4,328.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. As there is a growing trend for connected devices and IoT in several industries, the need for the number of data points has also increased substantially. The factor driving the demand for the market is efficient power consumption usage in Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics and increasing the bandwidth requirement for the transfer of large data. Increased funding into the sector has also propelled the growth of the market.

Moreover, with a fall in the price of these devices, the demand has increased extensively in various sectors such as telecommunications, healthcare, and defense, among others. An increase in the level of awareness in the healthcare sector, and incorporation of IT in the industry, such as refractive sensing and lab-on-chip solutions, have also boosted market demand.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Broadcom Limited, Acacia Communications, Inc., Finisar Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K. K., Infinera Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Luxtera, among others.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Physik Instrumente (PI) and FormFactor join in MeasureOne partnership to advance Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics test and measurement development. MeasureOne is focused on delivering performance-validated and integrated solutions to address user’s test and measurement applications.

Fiber optics have changed the world of network communication since its inception. Fiber optic cables are used to transmit a large amount of data at high speed. The technology is used in the internet cable, and as compared to copper wires, these are lighter, less bulky, and more flexible and can carry more data.

Photo detectors are used in a range of devices, from automated supermarket doors to VCR remote controls and receivers on TV. It is also used in enormous arrays used by astronomers to detect radiation from the universe. Multiple uses of the devices create a high demand for the product, and the segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The global Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics market.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics Market on the basis of product, devices, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Cables

Multiplexers

Optical Transceivers

Attenuators

Radio Frequency Circuit

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Photo Detector

Optical Waveguide

Optical Modulator

Optical Switches

Laser

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Device Engineering for Silicon Photonics market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

