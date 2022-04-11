An Inspiring Woman and Aspiring Author’s Passion in Helping and Inspiring Orphans and Vulnerable Youths.

“...and it suddenly occurred to me during a conversation with a friend in August 2019 that sharing my own story would enable me to connect and relate to the orphans and vulnerable youth.” — Elizabeth Mulengs,

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Mulenga, the selfless author of An Obstacomer's Journey Through Foresight and Hindsight: Persevering Through Life's Unrelenting Trials have been maintaining a gratitude journal for the past twenty years, a journal which she now refers to as her “gratitude timeline”. Initially, Elizabeth never planned nor thought of sharing some of the journal’s contents until after she attempted to purchase inspirational books whose authors inspired her throughout her struggles to provide gifts to orphans and vulnerable youth. Elizabeth’s vulnerability and honesty about the struggles she’s gone through made this book stand out from the rest of other memoirs. Reading through her experiences will inspire readers to put their faith and trust more in God, that they are not alone in fighting any battles, He is with them every step of the way.

After returning from a trip to Zambia in June 2019, Elizabeth began to plan future travels to meet and visit more orphans and vulnerable youths. A conversation with a friend in August 2019 finally sealed her fate in penning and releasing a book to share her own story for her to connect and relate to the orphans and youth since she has walked in their shoes after losing both of her parents at a young age. Elizabeth was further inspired to share her story after a Sabbath school discussion at a Church about a living legacy of God’s faithfulness in one’s life for this generation and the next.

Finally, in October 2019, the rising author decided to publish this twenty-day devotional book on God’s continued faithfulness in her life.

Elizabeth outlined key topics and memorable life lessons she wanted to impart into the lives of her readers, this made her realize that she had a lot more to share, a lot more must-do insights than just a few pages or chapters. Her hope for this book is to encourage orphans, vulnerable youths around the world, and anyone who has had to overcome many obstacles throughout this journey called life.

Elizabeth Mulenga has developed a passion over the years to offer support in any way she can to those who she believes have experienced struggles in life similar to hers. Through her volunteer work with A Child’s Promise International (CPI), she was able to reach out and help the orphans and vulnerable youths from sub-Saharan Africa by organizing fundraising events for scholarships and supporting these children’s educational expenses.

Elizabeth is a firm believer in education as a medium for alleviating poverty and spends her free time and resources ensuring that the vulnerable youths have the same opportunity as others to improve their livelihood. A percentage of earnings from this book will go toward supporting the mission she deeply cares about. This outstanding work of kindness and compassion made Elizabeth a notable author and inspiring citizen to watch out for.

An Obstacomer's Journey Through Foresight and Hindsight: Persevering Through Life's

Unrelenting Trials

Written by: Elizabeth Mulenga

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.