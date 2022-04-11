Education Advocate Maureen Santora to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LONG ISLAND CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will welcome Education Advocate Maureen Santora for a four-part interview series with hosts Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters on April 13th, April 27th and May 4th at 12pm EDT and on April 20th at 1pm EDT.

Maureen Santora has been a powerful advocate for education her entire life. The Christopher Santora Educational Scholarship Fund has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to New York City’s elementary, middle school and high school students.

“I see everything in terms of: “How are we going to teach our children to become responsible accountable adults?” says Santora. “Teachers, students and parents form a trinity. They are partners in the development of a human being. They have to work in tandem to create a wonderful person. My philosophy is that all of us can be teachers.”

Maureen has been in teaching since 1967, but she says parents are still the primary educators of their children. She says parents have the right to be involved and to empower themselves to be actively involved in their kids' education.

“The core problem right now is a school districts, principals and administrators, don't believe parents have the right to ask questions,” says Santora, “but they're our children, and we are ultimately responsible for them. That’s where the parent voice can be loudest. The bottom line is that parents have a lot of power, and more and more are speaking out, but we need to have a real movement.”

Communication between the parents and the teachers must be stronger, says Santora.

“As a child, the most important person in your life besides your mom and dad is your teacher,” says Santora. “When they can have a constructive dialogue with each other, when they can be on the same page, it doesn't matter who has more power. They can come to some consensus about what's important, and what's not.”

For more information, visit www.christopherasantoraeducationalscholarshipfund.com