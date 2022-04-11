LATFOB 2022 presents Death by Your Own Device: A Philip Sarkis Mystery

Oh, My Doctor! My Medicine: Another Intriguing and Suspense Book of Philip Sarkis Mystery Series

“Kowey is a solid writer who engages readers with believable dialogue,...” — Blue Ink Review.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — “There’s more at play in this involving medical mystery than appears in opening chapters. Certainly, there is the highly questionable practice of implanting pacemakers and defibrillators into the chests of patients who may not need them.” — U.S. Review of Books.

This is what covers the new part of the series of Dr. Peter Kowey, Death by Your Own Device: A Philip Sarkis Mystery. The plot concerns Sarkis’ former student, Ray Gilbert, who notices a spike in questionable uses of medical devices for patients in northern Pennsylvania, where he practices. Many come from a new company competing with established manufacturers. Gilbert contacts Sarkis, his old mentor, who helps him present a lecture to local doctors about alternatives to surgical implants, but the spike continues. Gilbert eventually hooks up – in both senses of the term – with a young newspaper report of questionable ethics. They produce an investigative series about his suspicion but later are found in a terrible state.

“Kowey, the author of this and four other Philip Sarkin’s mysteries, mixes highly technical medical procedures with credible human behavior and motivation to construct a puzzle that will have readers hanging on to the very last page...” — U.S. Review of Books.

“An excellent medical-based mystery book showing the complexities of medicine, medical ethics, the medical device industry. The characters are real and well-developed by the author. A must read.” — Amazon customer review.

“Kowey is a solid writer who engages readers with believable dialogue, and the narrative reflects his medical knowledge. The book ends in plot twists involving Sarkis and the murders, but for many, these surprises might be too little, too late.” — Blue Ink Review.



Dr. Peter Kowey is the Emeritus Chief of Cardiology at the Main Line Health System and the William Wikoff Chair in Cardiovascular Research at the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research. He lived with his family in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Death by Your Own Device: A Philip Sarkis Mystery

Written by: Peter Kowey M.D.

