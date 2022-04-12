Sun Health Center in Deerfield Beach, FL, Now Offering Online Medication-Assisted Treatment Against Addiction

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery has expanded its services.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sun Health Center today announced that it is now offering Online Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) against addiction.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for Sun Health Center explained that MAT, a gold standard in treating addiction, is a core service at Sun Health Centers.

This approach, Parana said, integrates FDA-approved medications with counseling and behavioral therapies and has proven therapeutically effective for people in recovery.

“Our doctors specialize in providing the full spectrum of MATs, which together with behavioral therapies have restored the light of health and quality of life for many patients,” Parana said, before adding, “MAT management over an extended period of time can sometimes be hard to sustain for patients with work and family demands—but not at Sun Health, where we also provide online MAT.”

Thanks to the company’s TeleHealth services, patients can receive counseling and behavioral therapies, as well as some follow-up, medical appointments, from the privacy and convenience of their own home. As a result, they’re better equipped to successfully continue in a healthy recovery lifestyle with evidence-based therapies.

As to why anyone should give the company’s MATs services against addiction a try, Parana pointed out that Sun Health Center’s therapists are licensed and trained in evidence-based interventions for anxiety, depression, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

