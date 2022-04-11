Sun Health Center's Dr. Dogris Completes Three Decades of Practice in Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation

A doctor for one of the nation’s best in providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery, has reached a new milestone.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sun Health Center today announced that its Director of Neuro Therapy Dr. Nicholas Dogris, Ph.D., BCN, QEEG-D, has completed three decades of practice in neurostimulation and neuromodulation.

Dr. Nicholas Dogris has been working in the field of neurostimulation and neuromodulation for nearly three decades as a clinician, researcher, and innovator and developer. He has had the rare privilege of working with some of the first founders of neurofeedback to develop new innovations in the field.

Dr. Dogris first started in the electroencephalography (EEG) field when he was a student at Humboldt State University in 1987, working on P300 research. He is now a neuroscientist and licensed health psychologist with board certifications in neurofeedback and quantitative electroencephalography (QEEG) analysis.

As a clinician and researcher, Dr. Dogris is continually improving and developing new protocols for the NeuroField system to help more patients address their specific symptoms. He has developed 200 such protocols, among them: reduced cravings, decreased anxiety and depression, and renormalization of sleep patterns. pEMF, tDCS, and tACS have been found safe and effective in treating depression, ADHD, addiction treatment, insomnia, and treating traumatic brain injury, among other disorders.

Dr. Dogris holds four advanced degrees, including a Ph.D. from the California School of Professional Psychology. He has worked with many mental health populations, including children, adolescents, and adults, and has held positions as the Program Chief of Mono County Mental Health, Orange County Mental Health, Inyo County Mental Health, and College Hospital.

