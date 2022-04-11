Disposable Medical Gloves Influence 3/5th of Global Hospital Supply Demand Opines Fact.MR

Hospital Supplies Market Analysis by Product Type (Surgical Gowns, Surgical Drapes, Surgical Gloves, Surgical Packs, Feeding Tubes), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) and Region Forecast- 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR's recently published report, the global hospital supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3%, reaching US$ 24.3 Billion by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast periods. As the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections rises, so will market demand for protective equipment.



From 2015 to 2021, hospital supply sales increased at a CAGR of 3.5%, reaching US$ 18 Billion by the end of the historical period. COVID-19 has increased the likelihood of expansion, with hospitals, clinics, and dispensaries deploying protective equipment such as disposable gloves, gowns, drapes, and masks.

As hospitalization rates for various chronic and infectious diseases rise, so will demand for protective hospital equipment. Patients prefer more sterile surgical environments due to an increase in viral, fungal, and bacterial infections acquired in hospitals. According to the World Health Organization, these infections affect 15% of hospitalized patients. As a result, medical professionals are focusing on maintaining hospital safety and hygiene, which is increasing demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Disposable medical gloves sales will account for three-fifths of total demand.

Demand for surgical procedure packs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% until 2032.

Hospitals will generate the majority of global demand, accounting for 70% of total sales.

Digital technology is assisting the healthcare industry and expanding the market.

In 2022, hospital supplies demand in the United States to account for 38.2% of total share.

Western Europe accounted for more than three out of every ten hospital supply sales

Demand for hospital supplies in India expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6%





"Increased efforts to eliminate hospital acquired infections are prompting healthcare providers to invest in protective hospital equipment, spurring market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the Commercial Seaweed market will focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches over the next decade.

Siemens donates oxygen concentrators to hospitals in India to help eradicate COVID-19. As part of a long-term effort to combat the pandemic in India, the Siemens Caring Hands e.V. charity is delivering 100 oxygen concentrators to hospitals in Bengaluru, Goa, and Chennai.

Pediatric Home Service (PHS), a Roseville, Minnesota-based independent comprehensive home care service, has recently merged with Alliance Medical Supply, a San Antonio, Texas-based high-tech durable hospital supply company that serves paediatric patients.

Allegro Medical sells a wide range of medical equipment, but they are particularly impressed with its orthopedic and orthotic options, which number around 1,400 in total.





Key Segments Covered in the Hospital Supplies Industry Report

Product Type Surgical Gowns Disposable Gowns Reusable Gowns Surgical Drapes Disposable Drapes Reusable Drapes Surgical Gloves Disposable Gloves Reusable Gloves Surgical Packs Feeding Tubes

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global hospital supplies market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022–2032.

The study reveals growth projections on the ammunition market on the basis of product type (surgical gowns, surgical drapes, surgical gloves, surgical packs and feeding tubes), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

