Atherectomy Devices Market Size is Anticipated to Progress at a Significant CAGR of 9.24% During the Study Period, Assesses DelveInsight

The Atherectomy Devices market size is expected to boost due to several factors such as rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and diabetes, and innovation in product development, among others.

DelveInsight's Atherectomy Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Atherectomy Devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Atherectomy Devices Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Atherectomy Devices market during the forecast period.

The leading Atherectomy Devices companies with various types of Atherectomy Devices in various stages of development such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Avinger, BD, Ra Medical Systems, REX Medical, and others are currently working in the Atherectomy Devices market.

, and others are currently working in the Atherectomy Devices market. As per DelveInsight analysis, the global Atherectomy Devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2026.

by 2026. In January 2021, Cardiovascular Systems Inc received the CE mark for their Diamondback 360 Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) . The device is equipped with CSI’s GlideAssist which allows for easier removal, tracking, and smoother repositioning of the device.

received the CE mark for their . The device is equipped with CSI’s GlideAssist which allows for easier removal, tracking, and smoother repositioning of the device. In May 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V introduced the new Philips Laser System for peripheral and coronary atherectomy procedures.

introduced the new for peripheral and coronary atherectomy procedures. In September 2020, AngioDynamics announced the commercial launch of their Auryon Atherectomy System in the United States. The device is based on solid-state laser technology.

Atherectomy Devices

Atherectomy devices are medical devices that help in plaque removal from peripheral as well as coronary vasculature by cutting, shaving, sanding, or vaporizing the plaque deposits. There are four types of atherectomy devices: orbital atherectomy devices, rotational atherectomy devices, laser atherectomy devices, and directional atherectomy devices.

In 1991, directional coronary atherectomy devices became the first non balloon technique to get FDA approval. Directional Coronary Atherectomy devices remove tissue from the coronary artery, thereby "debulking" the region of stenosis, by inflating a low-pressure balloon on one side of the metal housing, which drives tissue into an elliptical aperture on the other side of the housing.

The possible coronary atherectomy risks include bleeding, which can be serious in some situations, bruising at the site of the incision, coronary artery damage, tears, or perforation which happens at a rate of roughly 3% and may necessitate emergency surgery.

Atherectomy Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the greatest proportion of the Atherectomy Devices market among all other regions. Because of the importance of key growth factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, rising prevalence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, and the rising aging population, as well as rising government initiatives regarding disease treatment awareness, the North American Atherectomy Devices market is expected to grow positively.

In addition to the factors listed above, the growing interest of Atherectomy Device manufacturers in the region serves to improve regional product demand. For instance, in July 2020, BD purchased Straub Medical AG, a privately held firm that develops medical Atherectomy and thrombectomy devices to treat peripheral artery disease and venous disease. Such methods assist manufacturers in acquiring Atherectomy Devices market share as well as benefit end-users in terms of better product pricing from a competitive aspect, consequently propelling the Atherectomy Devices market ahead during the forecasted period.

Atherectomy Devices Market Dynamics

The Atherectomy devices market is witnessing increased product demand due to various factors, one of which is the rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders. Moreover, another key factor that is aiding in the growth of Atherectomy devices is the growing demand for minimally invasive devices and procedures. Furthermore, product development developments such as the development of wearable Atherectomy devices are likely to contribute to the expansion of the global Atherectomy Devices market growth.

However, significant capital investments in laser-related Atherectomy devices, as well as Atherectomy procedure-related concerns such as the increased risk of distal embolization and arterial perforation, may limit the Atherectomy Devices market growth.

Scope of the Atherectomy Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Directional Atherectomy Devices, Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Photoablative Atherectomy Devices, and Orbital Atherectomy Devices

Directional Atherectomy Devices, Rotational Atherectomy Devices, Photoablative Atherectomy Devices, and Orbital Atherectomy Devices Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Atherectomy Devices Companies - Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Avinger, BD, Ra Medical Systems, REX Medical, among others

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc, Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Avinger, BD, Ra Medical Systems, REX Medical, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Atherectomy Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Atherectomy Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Atherectomy Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Atherectomy Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Atherectomy Devices Market 7 Atherectomy Devices Market Layout 8 Atherectomy Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Atherectomy Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

