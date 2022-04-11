The Healthcare IT Integration market is expected to reach a value of USD 6,950.27 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.75% over the forecast period (2020 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

With widespread adoption in both developed and emerging economies in recent years, the market for healthcare IT integration has gained tremendous prominence. The market has also benefited from an increase in demand for various advanced healthcare services, as well as a significant increase in the world's geriatric population, increased prevalence of a number of chronic diseases, and the resulting increase in IT intervention in the healthcare industry to provide faster and more efficient services in the face of rising demand. As a result, the healthcare information technology (IT) integration market is projected to expand rapidly in the future.

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for EMR and EHR platforms to manage complex patient data has increased as patient volumes have increased. Hospitals are increasingly working on enhancing their capabilities through the integration of EHRs into various hospital systems. Players in this market have also combined their EHR platforms with tele - health solutions and upgraded software solutions to aid healthcare providers in effectively managing COVID-19 patients. Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems, All scripts, and MEDITECH, among others, have combined their EHR platforms with telehealth solutions to give healthcare professionals the option of virtual patient visits.

Tele - health services are currently in high demand for monitoring and consultation. Advances in healthcare solutions have enabled the delivery of educational content while also ensuring continuous communication between patients and healthcare providers. The smooth operation of remote patient monitoring solutions is dependent on the successful integration of medical devices and ICT, which allows healthcare services to be delivered over long distances. Doctors and nurses spend the majority of their time away from computers in hospitals, making it difficult for them to carry patient records with them. As a result, many market participants began to offer mobile platforms, such as mobile applications, for healthcare IT solutions. Moreover, favourable government policies, funding programmes, and initiatives to deploy healthcare IT integration solutions are expected to generate lucrative market opportunities. Various emerging markets for healthcare it integration solutions in developing countries, as well as significant cost savings achieved through data integration in the healthcare industry, will provide the market with numerous opportunities in the near future.

Read market research report, " Global Healthcare IT Integration Market is segmented By Product (Interface Engine, Medical Device Integration, Media Integration), By Service (Integration, Maintenance, Training, Consulting), By End User (Hospital, Laboratories, Home Healthcare, Clinic) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2027.” by SkyQuest

The heterogeneity of health information systems poses significant challenges to the successful implementation and use of healthcare IT solutions. Many countries lack specific IT standards for data storage and exchange, which causes interoperability problems. Despite the existence of various data storage, transportation, and safety standards, implementing and integrating these interoperability standards is a substantial challenge for healthcare providers and healthcare IT solution vendors. Since there is no single health information system that identifies all of the administrative, clinical, technical, and laboratory needs of large healthcare providers, interoperability and interoperability standards have become critical. IT advancements have resulted in an ever-expanding range of options, including advanced broadband networks, mobile devices and networks, remote patient monitoring, high-definition video conferencing, and EHRs. This has resulted in numerous opportunities for providers of healthcare IT integration solutions. Patients sitting at home can be remotely monitored for vital signs such as blood pressure, weight, glucose levels, ECG, and body temperature via an IoT healthcare network consisted of connected medical devices, as patient data is automatically sent to a nurse or a physician.

The healthcare industry is highly information-intensive, with patient data generated in all departments and at all points of care throughout the organisation. However, generating credible information by integrating massive amounts of data is critical in creating comprehensive and accurate patient records. Because various medical devices and diagnostic tools are used within healthcare systems, there is a greater need to integrate all of these systems to aid healthcare professionals in providing timely responses at various care delivery points. As more healthcare organisations adopt various healthcare IT systems, there is a greater need to integrate different types of IT systems into the organization's IT architecture to ensure optimum utilisation of these systems and aid in accurate decision-making. The successful integration of healthcare IT systems with other systems is a focus of healthcare IT infrastructure development projects.

The healthcare IT integration industry is extremely competitive, with numerous large competitors. However, thanks to technical developments and product breakthroughs, mid-size to smaller businesses are expanding their market position by releasing new ingredients at lower rates. Companies like as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, and IBM Corporation have a sizable market share.

SkyQuest has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market based on Product, Service, End-User and region:

Healthcare IT Integration Market By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Interface Engine Medical Device Integration Media Integration

Healthcare IT Integration Market By Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Integration Maintenance Training Consulting

Healthcare IT Integration Market By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Hospital Laboratories Home Healthcare Clinic

Healthcare IT Integration Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Healthcare IT Integration Market

Infor (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Capsule Technologies Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

Lyniate (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US)

InterSystems Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Interfaceware Inc. (US)

