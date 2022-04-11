It's National Pet Day: Cleaning Up After Them is a Gift to Them and to one's Family
Important Info From Pet Butler About Why a Poop-Free Yard is Essential for Health
Tracking pet waste into a home not only exacerbates the problem but can lead to concerns for the health and well-being of pet owners.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring is in the air. But for many dog owners, after a long winter there’s a little more than spring in the air… and on the ground. Pet waste is not only a stinky and unsightly problem, but its removal after a long, messy winter is important for everyone’s good health. That’s why spring is one of the busiest times of the year for Pet Butler, which provides dog poop-scooping services and pet-waste removal to residential and commercial customers and communities across North America.
“We have numerous one-time cleanup customers who are overwhelmed by what they see when the snow melts,” said Kelly Amundsen, a Pet Butler franchise owner in Rochester, Minnesota. “Often the waste is found close to homes, entrances and walkways and there are complaints about pets walking in waste and entering the homes dirty. We can clear the waste, which gives the homeowner a much better chance to keep up during the spring thaw and warmup.”
Tracking pet waste into a home not only exacerbates the problem but can lead to concerns for the health and well-being of pet owners. “Picking up pet waste isn’t just a nuisance, it’s important for good health. Many infectious diseases are known to live in pet feces, from E. coli to tapeworms,” said Dr. Lisa McIntyre, a Pet Butler Wellness Series contributor. “Since parasite eggs are transmitted in stool, I recommend regular pickup of stool, no matter who is doing it. There is also a greater environmental contamination if it’s left in the yard, especially since many pet owners find regular pickup of waste to be a grueling chore. Pet waste removal companies offer a safe and convenient way to get rid of the waste in a timely fashion.”
Pet Butler is dedicated to professional pet waste cleanup and removal. Uniformed Pet Butler technicians will tidy up just about anything – from residential yards to apartments or HOAs – and they do so with world-class service provided on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis as well one-time clean-ups for special occasions or other needs. Weekly customers realize greater benefits at this time of the year.
“We really appreciate our weekly customers since it gives us an opportunity to clean and find most waste as snow and ice melts,” said Amundsen, the Minnesota franchisee. “Spring conditions here can range from temperatures in the 20s to 60s with snow, slush, rain, and mud all interfering with us getting to the waste. The weekly service allows us to do a better job each time as the weather warms up and the ground firms up.”
In addition to poop scooping, Pet Butler also offers yard odor eliminator and deodorizer services that help to eliminate urine and stool odors that can emanate from lawns, decks and patios. The spray can be applied to yard and deck areas and is safe for pets and humans. Pet Butler scoopers can identify areas of need and weekly applications offer the most benefits.
“Everyone hates the smell of dog waste, including your neighbors,” said Aimee Braatz, a Pet Butler franchisee in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. “Having pet waste removed on a weekly basis along with an application of our odor eliminator helps with controlling the smell and keeping your neighbors happy, too.”
Pet Butler technicians use heavy-duty waste pans, rakes, spades, and an occasional gloved hand to rid properties of waste. All waste is bagged and taken off site for disposal. Pet Butler customers run the gamut from busy families and professionals to those utilizing the service because of disability, military deployment, age, or mobility issues and more. “Everyone is busy these days with kids, hectic schedules, and work. Nobody wants to spend their precious time cleaning up dog waste. Pet Butler can take this chore off your hands and give you a little piece of your life back,” said Braatz.
While Pet Butler certainly does the dirty work, it can almost be called a labor of love because Pet Butler technicians love animals just as much as the pet owners whose homes they visit.
“Our scoopers genuinely care about dogs and taking care of our environment,” Amundsen said. “Any opportunity to interact with dogs is always a treat while scooping. We also have connected with rescue organizations, dog groomers, and dog boarding facilities to spread the good news about the services we provide to pets and their people. Let us scoop, so pet owners can have more fun!”
