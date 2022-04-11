The Highly Novel Science Behind The Next Generation of Drugs Combatting Abuse and Overdose
Ensysce is in the process of developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof prescription opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses.
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)
Ensysce’s next generation science marks the beginning of a completely new paradigm for delivery of prescription drugs.”LA JOLLA, CA, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is experiencing a crisis in prescription drug abuse and overdose, with two of the major crisis areas in the treatment of pain and anxiety. For the treatment of severe pain, the pharmaceutical companies have focused on reformulations of prescription drugs as a strategy to prevent abuse. These Abuse Deterrent Formulations or ADF’s have not worked to curb the crises, as is evidenced by the continuing growth in abuse and overdose deaths from the misuse of prescription drugs.
Lynn Kirkpatrick PhD, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences, a leading-edge biotech company, believes that her company is developing a groundbreaking solution to the abuse and overdose epidemic.
Ensysce’s next generation technology has been applied to its first agent designed to treat severe pain, a novel proprietary oxycodone prodrug, PF614, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. PF614 is designed to reduce all non-oral use of the agent, while providing an analgesic profile equivalent to oxycodone. The platform being used to modify the opioid in PF614 is tamper-resistant because it only becomes active when exposed to Trypsin in the gut. Importantly, this Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) platform can be combined with another agent to add a second layer of protection where the release actually shuts down when too many pills are swallowed, preventing overdose. This Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platform, can be applied to all TAAP™ prescription drugs.
Ensysce’s unique prodrug chemistry, TAAP™ and combination products with overdose protection, MPAR™ are designed to provide the same level of effective medication, without the risk of drug abuse or overdose. Based upon the unique approach and the unmet need in the opioid space, Ensysce has been awarded “Fast Track” designation for PF614 by the FDA, designed to aid the clinical development to move through to commercialization.
Dr. Kirkpatrick said, “Ensysce’s next generation science marks the beginning of a completely new paradigm for delivery of prescription drugs.”
Ensysce invites companies seeking pharmaceutical solutions relating to delivery of their products to explore collaborations – this technology can be applied to over 50% of prescription drugs.
About Ensysce Biosciences
Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC), San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.
