Det. Larry Rose was recently selected to fill the vacant Crime Lab Sergeants’ position. Rose joined the State Police in 2000; he was assigned to Troop B where he later became a Field Training Officer (FTO) for several new troopers. He was promoted to Detective in the Major Crimes Unit Southern Division in 2015 and then promoted to Det. Cpl. in January of this year. Det. Rose is currently a Senior Evidence Response Team (ERT) member and has served as an ERT for the past 12 years. He also conducts Bloodstain Pattern Analysis and 3D Forensic Mapping.

Det. Rose received the Trooper of the Year award in 2006 and the Det. Giles Landry award in 2016, 2018 and again in 2020. Det. Rose is also the recipient of the ERT of the Year award in 2018 and 2020.

Congratulations Sgt. Rose!