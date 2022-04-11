NEWS

Notice of Intent Filed with State Register (LAC 7:XIII.131) – Coated Seed Rule Change

April 11, 2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register that the Department intends to amend rule LAC 7:XIII.131. This rule change adds a requirement of a minimum of eight-point type to coated seed labeling instead of requiring that the “ultimate purchaser is able to read the information easily and without strain” which is too vague and leaves room for various interpretations of type size. The rule change will become effective January 1, 2023. The Notice of Intent will be published in the April 2022 State Register.

Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Lester Cannon, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on May 10, 2022.

