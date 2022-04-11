NFINITY Soon to Unveil its Highly Anticipated Battle Royale Map in the Sandbox

The map includes a futuristic setting in a massive city, with vehicles, soccer stadiums, housing, and shopping centers.

BELGIUM, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The developers of the highly anticipated project, NFINITY , are excited to announce that the project’s Battle Royale Map will soon be available in the Sandbox.NFINITY is a company specializing in virtual content, ready-to-wear products, and features a registered clothing brand. The company uses NFTs to create a unique ‘virtual garment’ that owners can receive in real life, simply through owning one of its featured NFTs. Each piece created by NFINITY is completely unique, exclusive, and comes with a luxury package.In the project’s latest news, NFINITY is soon ready to unveil its Battle Royale map in the Sandbox. The map is a futuristic setting in a huge city, with vehicles, soccer stadiums, houses, apartments, and shopping centers. The design of the map is very elaborate and detailed, making it clear that Metalabs.game does not intend to leave any defect and seeks perfection.“Since the story takes place in 2052, we have planned a futuristic setting, a very cyberpunk design,” says one of NFINITY’s co-founders, Diego Di Tomasso. “It's important to have a good and elaborate map so that the users can enjoy playing the game. That's the goal of a video game but even more so of a video game of the metaverse.”“We believe that we are truly revolutionizing the Sandbox,” states Richard Hamade, the project’s 2nd co-founder. “There is currently nothing really innovative and we feel that the users of the Sandbox are getting tired of it. People need action, adrenaline - they just need a Battle Royale.“We're really looking forward to launching the project,” Di Tomasso adds. “We can't wait to reveal everything to our community, we've been working on it day and night for over 6 months and our community is getting impatient too. Although we will soon release our first collection and our first avatars, the adventure has just begun.”According to the co-founders, another larger collection will follow directly afterwards, in order to gain more players and to officially launch the game, although the community will already have access to the map and Sandbox plots.“As developers in the Sandbox, which is the platform of the Metaverse, we are simply looking to create the best possible ecosystem,” says Metalabs.game.“We saw in NfinityMeta the opportunity to do so, we felt we had the same utopian vision of the digital world, and we knew we could only collaborate with them.”For more information about NFINITY, please visit https://nfinity-meta.com/ or connect on Discord at https://discord.com/invite/nfinity About NFINITYNFINITY was developed by the company’s two co-founders, Diego Di Tomasso (Founder, Community Manager) and Richard Hamade (Founder, Marketing Officer). The company has the ambition to become the first to be recognized as the Battle Royale of the metaverse and hopes to be as successful as Fortnite.In the future, NFINITY has planned to collaborate with the Tommy Hilfiger brand for the creation of clothes for its next collection.