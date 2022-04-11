Medical Robots Market Size worth USD 31.8 billion by 2031| CAGR: 16.2%: Growth Plus Reports

Top key players operating in the medical robots market are: Stryker, BD, Medtronic, Smith+Nephew, Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, myOmnicell, Hocoma

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Robots Market is expected to clock US$ ~31.8 billion by 2031 owing to technological advancements in robotic systems, heightened adoption of surgical robots, growing demand for non-invasive/minimally invasive surgeries, benefits offered by robotic-assisted surgery, and robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, rise in funding for medical robot research, and gradually improving reimbursement scenario.

The global medical robots market has been analyzed from four different perspectives –Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Growth Factors

In the last couple of years, medical robotics systems have witnessed technological upgradations in areas such as remote navigation, HD surgical microscopic cameras, 3D-Imaging, motion sensors, data recorders & data analytic, etc. These advancements are expected to reduce surgical errors and other complications along with reduction in the cost of surgery, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in Jun 2020, Accuray Incorporated announced the launch of a next-generation CyberKnife platform - the CyberKnife S7 System, an innovative device combining speed, advanced precision, and real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery for all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global medical robots market has been segmented majorly into six distinct categories depending on application, viz.

Orthopedic surgery

Laparoscopy

Neurosurgery

Pharmacy Applications

Cardiology

Others (external beam radiation therapy, physical rehabilitation, and other applications).

The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the medical robots market. The growth of the segment can mainly be attributed to high placement accuracy provided by medical robots during orthopedic surgeries.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global medical robots market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global medical robots market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as developed infrastructure, rapid adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and rising investments & funding for robotic research can be attributed for the growth of the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global medical robots market are

Stryker

BD

Medtronic

Smith+Nephew

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray Incorporated

myOmnicell

Hocoma

ARxIUM

Titan Medical Inc

Among others.

