Hydrogen All-In-One Refueler Accelerates the Completion of World Energy Structure Transformation

STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 2020, even as the global economy is struggling under the influence of Covid-19, renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power are continuing to grow rapidly. Renewable energy economy is more electrified, efficient, interconnected, and clean. Its emergence is the product of a virtuous cycle of policy action and technological innovation. Undeniable, renewable energy technology is becoming a major new field of investment, as well as an active arena for international energy enterprises and competition. Hydrogen, as a typical clean, efficient, and sustainable carbon-free energy, which only produces water when consumed in the fuel cell, is determined to be the priority to deal with global climate change, carbon-neutral development, and the world’s energy structure change. The era of hydrogen energy will have a high energy utilization rate, as well as be green, pollution-free, noiseless, sustainable period. Hence, in order to conform to the development of the energy era, renewable energy hydrogen production has been known and paid more and more attention to people, of which green hydrogen or water electrolysis hydrogen production is the most feasible method. It applies renewable energy as raw material, decomposes water through an electrolyzer to hydrogen and oxygen, and has no carbon produced in the process, which is the cleanest hydrogen production method.

Angstrom Group, as a leading enterprise in the field of industrial energy technology, is actively engaged in hydrogen technology R&D and equipment production, and is specializing in water electrolysis hydrogen production with many international patents. The company successfully developed the world’s first hydrogen refueler in 2018, which occupies a much smaller footprint than traditional hydrogen refueling station, can produce hydrogen by connecting water and electricity only and requires less investment cost, and is highly integrated and can be customized according to special requirements. The biggest advantage of the refueler is user-friendly, easy operation and maintenance. Simple raw material with intelligentized control and monitoring ensures safety and reliability while reducing operational and label costs. The hydrogen capacity can reach 0-20 KG per day, purity>99.999%, dew point <-70 °C, comply with a standard higher than SAE J2719 gas quality, with dispenser nozzle H35/H70 TK16/TK25/TK17, only requires tap water as water supply. The successful development of all-in-one hydrogen refueler is a technological breakthrough based on the long development experience of hydrogen industry and the mature knowledge of hydrogen station construction. It is a milestone in the industry, will help better promote the popularization of FCVs, improve the utilization of hydrogen energy rate, and easily realize global carbon neutral.

