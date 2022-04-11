Submit Release
Annual F&G fur auction will be online again in 2022

For the second straight year, Idaho Fish and Game's annual fur auction will be held entirely online in 2022.

This year’s auction of furs, hides, antlers, and other items will be run through Prime Time Auctions (www.primetimeauctions.com). The online auction kicks off on April 18, and ends on April 25. While this unfortunately means potential buyers will not get to inspect items in person, they will be able to see photos of them on the Prime Time Auctions website.

Potential buyers will need provide a credit or debit card to register for the online auction, but have other options to pay for items they purchase. Here is more information.

As always, furs, whole carcasses, antlers, skulls and other items are up for grabs at the auction. All items were either found, seized as evidence or salvaged. All carcasses are considered unfit for human consumption and are sold for use of the non-edible portions only. Antlers may be sold as small bundles by weight or as single sets attached to skull plates.

A taxidermist-furbuyer license is required in advance to bid on bear parts, mountain lion parts, or any furbearer. Anyone who buys or sells raw hides is also required to possess a taxidermist-furbuyer license. Resident licenses are $40 for one year, and nonresident licenses are $187. The licenses can be purchased at any Idaho Fish and Game office.

Nonresident purchasers should be aware that their state may not allow import of the hides or parts of bear, mountain lion, bobcat or otter. Be sure to check state regulations before purchasing these items.

A person who has killed an animal illegally and that animal has been confiscated and put up for sale at the auction, may not buy that animal or any part of it at the auction. Nor may another person buy the animal or any part of it on their behalf. A violation would be considered an illegal purchase of wildlife.

A 10 percent buyers premium will be added to each sale. Sales tax will be assessed against all sales, unless the buyer provides a Sales Tax Resale or Exemption Certificate.

Winning bidders can pick up their items at the Idaho Fish and Game Upper Snake Regional Office in Idaho Falls, 4279 Commerce Circle, between the dates of April 26 and April 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 208-525-7290.

