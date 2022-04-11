Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
The report lays stress on the current Zeolite Molecular Sieve market size, market share and key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunitiesNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report is a reliable source of information on the global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market and its key segments. The accurate market projections contained in the report are predicated on historical and present market data and effective research methodologies. The report presents quantitative and qualitative industry insights, along with vital information related to market revenue growth rate, industry annual sales, regional outlook, product type & application ranges, and key industry statistics. Furthermore, the report discusses some major challenges, imminent threats, unfavorable government policies, and stringent regulatory frameworks in the market that are likely to negatively impact its growth in the years to come.
Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry
Furthermore, increasing water treatment activities for treating wastewater along with purification of water is estimated to drive product demand as adsorbents. However, the presence of metals, enzymes, and other chemical compounds as a substitute to zeolite catalysts is anticipated to hamper the market growth. The emergence of silver infused sieves as an antimicrobial is anticipated to open new opportunities for market growth over the forecasted period.
Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Interra Global Corporation, UOP LLC, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz, Tricat Group, and KNT Group, have been profiled in the report. They are the major manufacturers of the product.
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Natural Zeolite
Synthetic Zeolite
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Agricultural Products
Air Purification
Automobile Industry
Cosmetics
Detergents
Paints and Plastics Industry
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Detergents
Catalysts
Others
Regional Analysis:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
