Ethanolamines Market to Expected to Reach USD 4,240.4 Million by 2028 | Huntsman Corp, Dow Chemical Comp, CNPC, BASF SE

Growing demand for ethanolamines from the metallurgy industry is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethanolamines market is expected to reach USD 4,240.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A growing demand for ethanolamines from the metallurgy industry is one the significant factors influencing market growth. Ethanolamines often find application as neutralizers of acidic constituent, primarily responsible for the corrosion of metal surfaces, in lubricants. This chemical is used to provide alkalinity to water-soluble grinding and cutting fluids, needed to offer protection from rusting. Moreover, it is deployed as an intermediate in the production of emulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, and biocides, among others.
Monoethanolamine often finds application as a preferred solvent in carbon CO2 (carbon dioxide) scrubbing processes. Recently, these types of scrubbing systems are increasingly being built is attributed to the growing focus on carbon dioxide capture and sequestration (CCS) notion related to initiatives for CO2-free power generation. Technological development of this solvent absorption system along with its exceptional features, including fast reaction kinetics, high loading capacity for carbon dioxide at low partial pressures, and high removal efficiencies, are likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period.
Additionally, ethanolamine is used in forming of emulsions in the cosmetic industry by reducing the surface tension of the substances to be emulsified to facilitate the blending of water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients. Also, it finds usage in controlling the pH level of cosmetic products.
Major companies profiled in the global market report include -
Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, CNPC, BASF SE, Alkyl Amines Chemical Ltd., Daicel Chemical Industries, Thai Ethanolamines Company, INEOS Oxide Limited, Celanese Corporation, and AkzoNobel, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
By product type, monoethanolamine contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.3% in the forecast period. It is chiefly used as feedstock in the production of detergents, polishes, emulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates. The potential demand for monoethanolamine is in ethylene amines and triazines markets.
By application, surfactants dominated the market size in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.5% in the period 2019-2027. The application of ethanolamines in surfactants is used to remove dirt, stains, and dirt. DEA is a commonly used ingredient in industrial cleaning products, including industrial strength detergents and engine degreasers, as it breaks down oil and grease.
By industry vertical, metallurgy industry accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.3% in the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period, attributed to a growing demand from the end-user industries including metallurgy, construction, and cosmetics, among others, and a rise in the level of disposable income in countries, such as China & India.
Key Coverage of the Report
Region and country wise statistics of ethanolamines from the period 2018-2028. While 2016 & 2017 has been utilized as historical data, 2018 is considered the base year. 2019-2027 have been derived as forecasts.
Estimation of market size along with historic and forecasted trend analysis.
Various types of products have been analyzed. Statistical analysis has been conducted on obtaining the individual share of these segments.
Share of individual applications has been estimated.
Regulatory framework of each region.
Regional up-coming outlook.
Status of on-going developments.
Regional prevalence of ethanolamines has been mapped.
Regional Competitors Pricing Strategy
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Ethanolamines Market on the basis of Type, Material, End Users, Application and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Monoethanolamine (MEA)
Diethanolamine (DEA)
Triethanolamine (TEA)
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Surfactants
Absorbents
Lubricants
Corrosion Inhibitors
Solvents
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
Metallurgy
Agriculture
Construction
Cosmetic
Oil & Gas
Textile
Others
Regional Outlook
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
