Global Hip Hop Collaborative, Renegades Worldwide, Release a Track for Ukraine with Proceeds Going to the Displaced.
Because of war in my country, I had to leave it, and need a little more time to complete work...I just leave my country two months ago, and trying to survive here in Dubai”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Literally just a couple weeks after their Debut Album, Global Domination, hit stores, Renegades Worldwide release an intricately well executed single to help displaced Ukrainians. On Global Domination, a Ukrainian pianist was supposed to play on the track ‘Memory of a Memory’. The record label, Fresh Cut Wax LLC, never heard back from the pianist known online as Agrich Music, then Russia invaded Ukraine. A couple weeks went by and they received a message from Agrich Music saying “Because of war in my country, I had to leave it, and need a little more time to complete work”.
— Agrich Music
“I sent several messages back to Agrich letting him know I will just pay him, and he doesn’t need to do anything. We had to complete the album that was already late, so we found someone else for the track, but I plan on having him do something for us.” explains executive producer, The Five 1 Hero “I never heard anything again and reached out to let him know we are doing this track [Fight Back]”. A couple days later this message was received: “I just leave my country two months ago, and trying to survive here in Dubai”. ‘Hero did let him know to open an order and Fresh Cut Wax LLC would send him money if he needed it. “Considering the label is brand new and has yet to even come close to breaking even, that is a pretty generous offer, but this isnt about money obviously.”
“This is just one story in millions and growing of the tragedies these people are going through. A peaceful Ukrainian pianist now stuck in Dubai?” Five 1 Hero goes on ““Like the rest of the world, we are watching the news in Ukraine with awe and shock and feeling completely helpless and angry at the same time. No one wants a Nuclear War, but it seems like not enough is being done to stop this either. I wanted to do something, I didn't know what to do, and thought making a ‘Solidarity’ track was a good idea.”
Pro Swiss Rapper Vas Angelov was hired to spearhead the track. Fresh Cut Wax wanted more of a “Solidarity’ message to the people of Ukraine, but Vas put together a powerful hook and verse essentially calling out certain World Leaders, “making it his own” like only Vas Angelov can do, and the track ‘Fight Back’ was born. The track also features Tier 1 'Renegade' rappers, King Marino from Atlanta Ga. and Micwise, from Trinidad and Tobago, in an explosive track attacking the situation in Ukraine and and the horrific atrocities the world is watching with the Russian-Ukraine conflict. Fresh Cut Wax LLC will donate all proceeds to the displaced.
Fight Back on YouTube