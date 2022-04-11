Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Kids Creative Design Contest Ever
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates sweet creative design contest for talented kids; and will reward treats, and even opportunities to land paid gigs.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "What will cities, fashion, and techology look like in the future? Kids will create designs to earn fulfilling experiences, the best treats, and even land sweet paid gigs!"
The purpose is to inspire kids; use your creative talent to design what tomorrow brings. Kids can use pen and paper to create designs or can use their computers.
Winners will be announced the First Sunday of every month at A Sweet Day in LA (party). Winners must attend with parent to receive award in person.
Carlos Cymerman adds, “Contest…Inspired by my sweet talented friend Nikki Pesusich.”
About
The Sweetest Creative Design Contest Ever for Talented Kids. Every month, Recruiting for Good will come up with a theme to answer the following question; "Do you have the creative talent and vision to imagine the future…today!" What will cities, fashion, and technology look like? Winning designs will earn fulfilling experiences, treats, and even land paid gigs to learn more visit www.SweetKidsDesign.com #sweetkidsdesign #landpaidgigs #whatwilltomorrowbring 1st Sunday of the Month, Winner will be Announced at Party, A Sweet Day in LA. www.ASweetDayinLA.com
InaMinute is a 10 Year Old NJ Girl who works on The Sweetest Gigs, and is regular contributor to A Sweet Day in NJ and Mom and Me Lunch.…And now earned her promotion for Sweet Kids Design, Judge (The Sweetest Creative Design Contest Ever). www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
In Summer 2022, Recruiting for Good is Launching Girls Design Tomorrow with EcoDiva Taryn Hipwell passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly, sustainable, value-centered fashion companies that make a positive impact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com
To celebrate the launch of Girls Design Tommorrow; Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Earth Day Parties on 4-22-22, 4-23-22, and 4-24-22. www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
