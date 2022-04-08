2022-04-08 08:33:34.983 Scratchers Player's Second-Choice Leads to $100,000 Win

2022-04-08 08:33:34.983

A Missouri Lottery player bought a “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” Scratchers ticket when her favorite game was sold out.

She shared that she started scratching the numbers at the bottom of the ticket first. The first number matched and revealed a $5,000 prize, but the prizes didn’t stop there. After totaling up the individual prizes revealed on her ticket, she realized that she was holding one of the game’s top prize-winners of $100,000.

"It's unbelievable. I was like, 'Is this a late April Fools’ joke or something?'" she laughed. "It was real."

The winning ticket was purchased at Bucky’s Express, 9791 Page Ave., in St. Louis.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in St. Louis County, visit MOLottery.com.