Submit Release
News Search

There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,767 in the last 365 days.

DHEC Celebrates Grand Opening of New Greenville Public Health Department Location

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 8, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, April 8, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) celebrated the grand opening of its new Public Health Department for Greenville County located at 352 Halton Rd., Greenville, S.C. 29607. 

"Providing community access to public health services like those offered at the Greenville Health Department is one critical way we are addressing the needs of our communities," said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. "DHEC is excited to be a proud member of the Greenville community, and we look forward to continuing to provide quality public health services to all those we serve."

As Greenville County has grown over the years, so has the need for DHEC services and staff. The new 30,000 square-foot location will accommodate 150 DHEC team members with room to grow and is conveniently located on the Greenlink Transit route.  

A public ceremony and open house was held from 11:30 a.m.-noon, and featured speakers included Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health director, and Dr. Kandi Fredere, DHEC Upstate Region Health director, among others. 

The new location will continue to provide all key service areas to Greenville County residents such as preventive health, immunizations, family planning, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program, Vital Records, disease surveillance, epidemiology, public health preparedness and much more in a clean, safe environment for clients and our employees.  

The hours of operation for the new location are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 

###

You just read:

DHEC Celebrates Grand Opening of New Greenville Public Health Department Location

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.