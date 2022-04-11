Amines Market to Reach USD 12.41 Billion by 2029 | Amines Industry CAGR of 4.1% During 2022-2029

Companies covered in the amines market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant, Dow Chemical Company, Taminco, Tosoh Corporation, Amines & Plasticizers, Arkema and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global amines market size was USD 8.96 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 9.36 billion in 2022 to USD 12.41 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Increasing compound applications from several industries and the rising demand for personal care and cosmetic goods may fuel the industry progress.

Amines are organic compounds found in hormones, alkaloids, vitamins, and proteins. The increasing applications of the organic compound from personal care, chemical processing, agrochemicals, and home products are expected to boost the product’s adoption. Further, the rising demand for personal care and cosmetic sectors are likely to drive the adoption of the product. Rising per-capita income and pursuit for a healthy lifestyle fuel the adoption of the product from consumers, thereby facilitating market growth during the upcoming years.

Segments

By product, the market is segmented into ethanolamines, aklylamines, ethyleneamines, fatty amines, and specialty amines. Based on application, it is classified into pesticides, surfactants, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it studies the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand for Ethanolamine in End-Use Sectors to Boost Market Growth

Triethanolamine (TEA), monoethanolamine (MEA), and diethanolamine (DEA) are three ethanolamines that are used in personal care products, detergents, refining/gas treatment, and others. Personal care and refining/gas treatment. Further, the rising demand for the product from the end-use industry may boost the compound’s adoption. Amine salts are extensively used as flotation agents, corrosion inhibitors, and lubricants, thereby increasing the chemicals’ adoption. Furthermore, the rising demand for oleochemicals and fatty chemicals can bolster market development. In addition, the rising adoption of the compound from the agricultural, cosmetics, medicines, and mining centers may drive the amines market growth.

However, the hazardous nature of the chemical may hinder the market’s progress in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Presence of a Huge Manufacturing Base to Bolster Industry Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the amines market share due to the presence of a huge manufacturing base. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the high production of chemicals is expected to boost the adoption of the compound. These factors may propel the industry development.

In Europe, the robust demand for derivatives, fatty amines, and oleochemicals may boost the adoption of the compound. The growing product adoption from the personal care sector may boost industry growth.

In North America, the rising demand for crop protection chemicals and pesticides to curb several disorders may bolster market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for the product from the pharmaceuticals and personal care sector may foster industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Enter Joint Ventures to Expand Market Reach

The prominent companies operating in the market enter joint ventures to expand their market reach globally. For example, Clariant and Wilmar International’s venture GAC 50-50 venture announced its novel investment to construct a third tertiary factory. The factory is located in Indonesia, Surabaya, and Gresik shall support the joint venture with dependability and flexibility. This venture shall enable the company to expand its reach globally and boost its brand image. Furthermore, companies operating in the market devise research and development, product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to boost their market position.

Industry Development

October 2021- Eastman Chemical company boosted its product prices, including methyaminothanol, dimethylaminoethanal, and methyldiethanolamine. The price hike took place from 1st October 2021.

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Amines Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



